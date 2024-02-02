Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hormel Foods by 43.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 219.8% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

