Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Insider Helga Houston Sells 28,700 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Helga Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

