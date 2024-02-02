Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Update

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the December 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 784,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,302 shares of company stock worth $9,371,534. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $2,776,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 465,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on H shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $130.23 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $133.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.