Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in CarGurus by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

Featured Stories

