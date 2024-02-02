Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Knowles at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 53.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Knowles by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Knowles by 65.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KN opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Knowles had a negative net margin of 26.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

