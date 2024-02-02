Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 523,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,430,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,073,000 after buying an additional 39,650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 186,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 123,487 shares during the period.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $259,150.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,203 shares of company stock worth $513,655 in the last ninety days. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $153.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.39 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUPN. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

