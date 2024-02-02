Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 8,439 City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,439 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of City as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barr E S & Co. grew its holdings in shares of City by 6,212.6% during the second quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 253,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after buying an additional 249,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter worth $11,159,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in City by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,606,000 after purchasing an additional 97,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in City by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,239 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in City by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $49,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,681.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,681.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $31,477.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,861.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,522 shares of company stock worth $351,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

City Stock Performance

Shares of CHCO opened at $102.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.47. City Holding has a 12 month low of $82.53 and a 12 month high of $115.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.54.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). City had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. Research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

