Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 21,692 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,692 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ExlService were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ExlService by 944.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 400.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 426.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXLS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

