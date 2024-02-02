Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $38,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $255.54 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $267.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.26.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

