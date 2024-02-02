Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,067 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 71.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Illumina by 203.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.90.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $145.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

