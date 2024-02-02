Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Up to $67.64

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.64, but opened at $69.78. Immunocore shares last traded at $70.77, with a volume of 261,832 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunocore currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunocore news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Immunocore by 103.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Immunocore by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Immunocore by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Immunocore by 1,703.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

