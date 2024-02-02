Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Up to $4.98

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $5.15. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 245,965 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTR
Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 1.6 %
Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $318.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.90 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $47,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inter & Co, Inc.
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- BP stock looks bullish on high dividend yield, new CEO
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 high-quality dividend growers to buy on the dip
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.