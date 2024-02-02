Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Up to $4.98

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $5.15. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 245,965 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTR

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $318.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.90 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $47,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.