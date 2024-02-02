Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $90.87 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $95.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $738,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,201 shares in the company, valued at $176,674.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $738,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,201 shares in the company, valued at $176,674.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,077 shares of company stock worth $26,069,400 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

