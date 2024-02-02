Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,352 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSCR stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

