Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 653.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $39.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

