Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 204.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 124.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1,105.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 37,910 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $2,189,000.

NASDAQ PSCT opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $327.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $50.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

