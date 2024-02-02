Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.05% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,712,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,768,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 821,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,677,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 421,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,079,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BAB opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

