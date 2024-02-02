IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Increased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Shares of IQV opened at $211.30 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.92.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

