iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Cut by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 55,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 87,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,486,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,000.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $47.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

