iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $47.77 and last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 1520927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $589,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 221,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 25,149 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.