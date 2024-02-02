iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,302,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,425,000 after acquiring an additional 580,010 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $927,210,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,260,000 after acquiring an additional 475,622 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,983,000 after acquiring an additional 615,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $183.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.88. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $125.09 and a 12 month high of $185.14.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.