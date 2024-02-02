Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JHG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.11 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,893,000 after purchasing an additional 914,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,616,000 after acquiring an additional 84,307 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,157,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,305,000 after acquiring an additional 235,749 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

