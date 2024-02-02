JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.09% of JetBlue Airways worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 96.6% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 72.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBLU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

