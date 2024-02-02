Jump Financial LLC Acquires 9,959 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 284.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $166.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.78 and its 200 day moving average is $158.40. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $184.18.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.46.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

