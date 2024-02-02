Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 17,266 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after buying an additional 465,468 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after buying an additional 56,213 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after buying an additional 817,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,340,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,357,000 after buying an additional 60,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $143.94 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

