Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,911 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,428. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,076.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $925.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $957.78 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $965.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $883.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $831.67. The firm has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.98 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

