Jump Financial LLC Buys 14,715 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 756.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 994.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,138,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA stock opened at $127.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day moving average of $134.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.37%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

