Jump Financial LLC Buys 61,274 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,274 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.32% of Novavax worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Novavax

Novavax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.