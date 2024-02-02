Jump Financial LLC Buys 61,274 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,274 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.32% of Novavax worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NVAX stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $12.50.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
