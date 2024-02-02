Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DINO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $62.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DINO

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.