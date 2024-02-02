Jump Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Hess Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Hess Midstream by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 185,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HESM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE HESM opened at $34.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $34.55.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6343 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.18%.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

