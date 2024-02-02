Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 39,786 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Avnet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Avnet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Avnet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

