Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 39,786 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Avnet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Avnet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Avnet stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
