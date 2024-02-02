Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 49,740 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Werner Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

WERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

