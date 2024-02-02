Jump Financial LLC Grows Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 138.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ONE Gas worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,454,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.9 %

ONE Gas stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Report on OGS

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.