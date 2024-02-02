Jump Financial LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,349 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Hercules Capital worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.35. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.85% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTGC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

