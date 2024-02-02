Jump Financial LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 717,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after buying an additional 401,949 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 2.56. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

