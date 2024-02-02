Jump Financial LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,974 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRSH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 210.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Freshworks by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Freshworks by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after buying an additional 2,324,432 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,883,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Freshworks by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,878,000 after buying an additional 1,622,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 14,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $326,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,900.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,056,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 14,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $326,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,900.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,589 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,675 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.65.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

