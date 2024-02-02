Jump Financial LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1,061.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 119,724 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLE. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

