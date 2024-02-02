Jump Financial LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,117 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Main Street Capital worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 23.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $44.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 81.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.91%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

