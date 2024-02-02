Jump Financial LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 219.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,243 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of FIGS worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 86,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FIGS by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIGS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Shares of FIGS opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $995.33 million, a PE ratio of 73.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $142.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.30 million. Analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $28,188.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $2,812,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,171,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $28,188.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,439 shares of company stock worth $3,811,323 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

