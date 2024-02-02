Jump Financial LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,011 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Bruker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Bruker by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BRKR

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.