Jump Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,149 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of AtriCure worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 3.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 1.36. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATRC. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AtriCure from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

