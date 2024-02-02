Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 385,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Frontier Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 1,705.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $5.31 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $186,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 453,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $186,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 453,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,250 shares of company stock worth $2,327,075 in the last 90 days. 83.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Frontier Group Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

