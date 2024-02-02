Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.88 Million in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,738 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of InMode at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $203,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 840,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,736,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 3,557.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,678,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,919 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Trading Up 1.8 %

INMD opened at $24.12 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INMD. Barclays decreased their price objective on InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

InMode Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

