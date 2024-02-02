Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Omnicell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Omnicell by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Omnicell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Omnicell Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $298.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.