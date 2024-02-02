Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.08 Million in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 347,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.70. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.43 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXAS

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.