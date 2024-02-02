Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.14 Million in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 335,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.26% of TETRA Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 219,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 135,055 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 635,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74,139 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

