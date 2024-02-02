Jump Financial LLC Lowers Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,321 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $3,103,125,000. Tobam bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. HSBC began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.