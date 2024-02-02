Jump Financial LLC Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,972 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 50,775 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,862,804,000 after acquiring an additional 855,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after buying an additional 363,384 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.02. The company has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $90.62.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.