Jump Financial LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 124,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas cut TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.1 %

TechnipFMC stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.63 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.