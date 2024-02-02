Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Allegiant Travel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 675.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $83.39. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel Cuts Dividend

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $565.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALGT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $224,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegiant Travel

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.